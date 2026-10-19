TP-Link plans to establish router assembly in the United States after US authorities banned imports of new foreign-made devices. TP-Link has signed a letter of intent with manufacturer Key Tronic, and assembly could begin as early as the start of 2027, subject to regulatory approval, Engadget reports.

Wi-Fi 8 routers

Among the first TP-Link products that Key Tronic may assemble in the United States are expected to be routers supporting Wi-Fi 8. The company said the agreement is part of its long-term plans to accelerate investment in high-tech manufacturing and job creation in the United States.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Components will be supplied from abroad

At the same time, TP-Link will still have to purchase some components outside the United States. Steve Kowski, the company’s head of corporate affairs, said that many such components are unavailable from domestic suppliers, and that this issue affects all manufacturers trying to relocate production to the country.

In March, the US Federal Communications Commission classified all consumer routers manufactured outside the country as a security risk and banned their import. Retailers were allowed to sell devices already in stock. Companies can apply for an exemption from the ban if they plan to move at least part of their production to the United States; TP-Link does not currently have such an exemption.

Read us on