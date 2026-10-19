Tesla unveils Rocket Roadster with airborne jumps — Live Science

Tesla demonstrated a new version of the electric Roadster at SpaceX's rocket testing site in Texas that, according to the company, can briefly rise into the air. During the video-recorded demonstration, the car accelerated up a curved ramp, took off, made a 180-degree turn and landed. In another stunt, the vehicle jumped over a row of parked Tesla cars. In both cases, the Roadster was remotely controlled for safety reasons.

Cold-gas engines

As Live Science reports, the ability to remain briefly in the air is intended to be provided by a cold-gas engine system developed using SpaceX technologies. They release compressed gas at high pressure, generating thrust. Tesla says this enables the car to accelerate quickly and lift off the ground for a short time.

The company plans to produce the Roadster in three versions: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. According to Tesla, only the Rocket will be capable of brief flight. The two-seat Performance version will receive a suction system to improve grip and handling, while the Thrust will get rear engines which, Tesla says, will allow it to accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h in less than one second.

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Limitations and doubts

The single-seat Rocket modification will have cold-gas engines positioned around the car for short flights and control in the air. Tesla said the model will be available by invitation only. The company's website also states that the Rocket is not approved for use on public roads and that its availability will depend on regional rules. During the presentation, Elon Musk said the car was not necessarily optimized for safety.

Tesla did not specify what distance or how long the Roadster will be able to remain in the air. Artificial intelligence scientist Yann LeCun called the display a marketing stunt and expressed doubt about the practicality of such a design. He suggested that even if compressed air accounted for half of the car's mass, useful thrust would last less than 10 seconds, and more likely about five seconds. Production of the new Roadster is scheduled for 2028.

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