More than 50 US cities protest against AI development — France 24

On October 20, protests against the development of artificial intelligence took place in more than 50 cities across the United States. Participants called for a moratorium on further AI development.

Concerns about jobs

According to France 24, a significant share of Americans support the demand for a moratorium.

A recent study cited by the TV channel found that 71% of Americans believe artificial intelligence will lead to job losses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

France 24 links these concerns to the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies and uncertainty about their consequences.

Investments in Silicon Valley

At the same time, Silicon Valley is seeing record investment in artificial intelligence. According to France 24, large-scale funding for the sector is colliding with public fears and uncertainty.

Read us on