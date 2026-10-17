The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in its Trade and Development Report 2026, stated that most profits from the artificial intelligence boom are concentrated among companies that control technology development and intellectual property. As Anadolu Agency reports, AI equipment production involves many countries, but the economic benefits are distributed unevenly.

Distribution of value added

UNCTAD analyzed the value chain of an Nvidia GB200 NVL72 server system, estimated to be worth about $3.3 million. The study covered more than 87% of the total value added, or about $2.92 million. Of the tracked amount, 68% was profit after operating expenses and taxes were deducted.

According to the report, Nvidia, which designs advanced chips but outsources physical production, received the largest share of the profit margin. Workers directly involved in manufacturing the server system received 4.3% of the tracked value. The share of workers not involved in physical production, including corporate managers and design engineers, was 9.9%. Labor's total share in the product's value reached 14.2%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Raw materials and assembly

The AI server production chain includes raw material extraction, the manufacturing of semiconductors, power equipment and cooling systems, as well as final assembly. Chile and Peru supply raw materials for AI equipment, South Korea and Taiwan dominate semiconductor production, while Malaysia and Mexico are among the leaders in final assembly.

The value of silicon, copper and tin needed to manufacture advanced server systems accounted for only 0.2% of their final selling price. UNCTAD noted that the AI boom has increased mineral exports from developing countries, but has not yet raised their share of the wealth generated by the production chain.

The report was published on October 9. UNCTAD urged developing countries to focus on strengthening local suppliers and training skilled personnel, rather than solely on attracting foreign investment. The organization also noted that substantial capital requirements and geopolitical barriers complicate entry into the upper tiers of AI component production.

Read us on