Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will not be held accountable for speaking Russian while communicating with journalists after talks in the United Arab Emirates, because the language law does not apply there. This was reported by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

The incident occurred on November 11 during a briefing in Abu Dhabi, when the official did not immediately understand a journalist’s question in English regarding Russia’s position on the unoccupied part of Donbas and called on an interpreter for help: “Come here, give me a translation, please.” He then added: “I understand; I need some time.”

Explaining the absence of sanctions for this incident, the ombudswoman noted: “No, because the incident took place outside the territory of Ukraine. No penalties are expected this time, since the current language legislation applies strictly within the country’s borders.” Earlier, on November 7, Ivanovska reported that Budanov would pay a fine for using the Russian language during the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region on November 2.

Source: Comment by Olena Ivanovska, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, to the publication “Censor.NET.”

Earlier, Language Ombudswoman Olena Ivanovska reported that for using the Russian language while communicating with residents of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, the head of the Office of the President, Kirill Budanov, will pay a fine, ranging from 3,400 to 6,800 hryvnias.

Teachers who use Russian during the educational process may receive a warning or an administrative fine ranging from 3,400 to 5,100 hryvnias. This was reported on October 28 by Olena Ivanovska, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

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