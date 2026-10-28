Budanov denied reports of a dispute with Witkoff

Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President, denied reports of an alleged heated argument with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff during the negotiations. He called the details of the conversation false and spoke of information attacks on the negotiation process. Earlier, the French newspaper Le Monde published an article describing an allegedly tense incident between the Ukrainian and American delegations.

Kirill Budanov commented on recent media reports regarding the course of negotiations between Ukraine and the U.S. According to him, the published details of the alleged conversation with the U.S. special envoy do not correspond to reality. “As for the so-called insider information about the details of the conversation—the information is not true; it simply did not happen. We are currently witnessing information attacks on the negotiation process. It is important to keep a cool head and remember our key goal—lasting peace for Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to achieve this,” stated the head of the Office of the President.

Thus, Budanov rejected the scenario of the conversation described in the media but did not comment separately on every detail of the publication. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the main goal of the negotiations—achieving a lasting peace for Ukraine.

What Le Monde Wrote About the October 9 Meeting

Earlier, the French newspaper Le Monde published an article about an allegedly tense incident during the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations that took place on October 9. The publication cited an unnamed source who, according to the report, was present during the meeting. It was based on this source’s account that journalists described the course of the conversation and the reactions of the negotiators. There is no independent confirmation of the details provided in the article itself.

According to Le Monde’s source, Steve Witkoff proposed a so-called “regional prosperity plan.” It allegedly called for the full resumption of Russian gas and oil transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory. In return, Kyiv would receive dividends from such transit. According to the publication’s source, Witkoff presented this proposal as beneficial to both sides.

The article described Budanov’s allegedly sharp reaction

Le Monde also reported that Budanov allegedly reacted sharply to the proposed plan. According to an unnamed source, the head of the Ukrainian delegation stated: “Our model is not Belarus, but Poland!”

After that, according to the publication’s source, Budanov interrupted the negotiations and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, this version of events contradicts Budanov’s own statement, in which he called the reports about the details of the conversation false.

Le Monde also reported on a dispute over diesel fuel

The French newspaper’s article also mentions the alleged final breakdown of negotiations after the Ukrainian delegation learned of the so-called “diesel deal,” which, according to the publication, U.S. President Donald Trump had concluded with Russia shortly before.

According to a source cited by Le Monde, Witkoff urged the Ukrainian side to agree to the diesel fuel deal and stop striking Russian oil refineries. “Accept this diesel fuel agreement and stop striking Russian oil refineries! You are putting the world in danger!” Witkoff allegedly told the Ukrainian delegation, according to the publication’s source.

These words and the described course of the negotiations are based on the testimony of an unnamed source cited in the Le Monde article. Budanov, for his part, denied the accuracy of the reports regarding the details of the conversation.

Budanov called for maintaining focus on the goal of the negotiations

Commenting on the emergence of such reports, the head of the Office of the President emphasized that information attacks are taking place around the negotiation process. He urged everyone to keep a cool head and remember Ukraine’s main goal. According to Budanov, the goal is to achieve a lasting peace, and work toward that end is ongoing.

Thus, there are currently two different versions of events: Le Monde described an alleged heated dispute between the Ukrainian and American delegations, citing an unnamed negotiator, while Budanov stated that the information regarding the details of the discussion is not true. There is no public confirmation of the details cited by the publication in the information provided. Budanov stated this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

During the October 9 negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations, significant disagreements arose over U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal to implement a “regional prosperity plan.” The initiative called for the full resumption of Russian oil and gas shipments to Europe through Ukrainian territory, with corresponding payments to Kyiv.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are preparing to challenge the agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel. While the first tanker carrying fuel is en route to the U.S. coast, lawmakers are demanding that banks and port authorities preserve all documents related to the agreement for further investigation.

Russian oil refineries are ramping up diesel fuel production in October after the Russian government granted export quotas under the supply agreement between Russia and the U.S.

Russia has stated its readiness to supply the U.S. with any volume of diesel fuel. Meanwhile, diesel in the U.S. is already more expensive than it was before the fuel agreement with Putin.

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