During a visit to Kyiv on October 9, a bipartisan U.S. Congressional delegation expressed support for expanding Ukraine’s access to Starlink’s capabilities and network coverage to strengthen its position in the conflict with Russia. This involves using this communication system to launch strikes against Russian territory.

During a briefing, Congressman Dan Crenshaw emphasized the need to convince SpaceX owner Elon Musk to activate the necessary functionality, noting that, in order to reduce tensions, it is sometimes necessary to resort to the very escalation that the businessman fears.

Other members of the U.S. delegation unanimously supported this initiative. For his part, Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed hope that agreements with Musk on this matter would be successfully reached.

Source: Ukrinform.

On October 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with a U.S. congressional delegation consisting of Roger Wicker, Kevin Cramer, Mark Vici, and Dan Crenshaw. The talks took place amid air raid alerts and ongoing Russian drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to expand Ukraine’s access to the Starlink satellite service following the attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Kramatorsk. At least 35 people were killed in the attack, which struck two public buses.

Read us on