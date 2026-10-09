The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged a strong protest over the summoning of Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Belarus to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry in connection with the incident involving a truck in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi called the accusations against Ukraine baseless and lacking convincing evidence. The ministry also emphasized that Minsk’s rhetoric about Ukraine’s alleged deliberate involvement in the conflict and threats of “appropriate countermeasures” is absurd, given that Belarus is an accomplice to Russian aggression. Kyiv called on the Belarusian side to refrain from unsubstantiated accusations and attempts to use the situation to justify continued support for Russia or to create new threats.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d’affaires of Ukraine over a drone attack on a Belarusian-registered truck in Russia’s Bryansk region. Minsk considers the strike to have been deliberate.

Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that Minsk does not have any surplus potash fertilizer to supply to Western markets.

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