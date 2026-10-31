On October 31, residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region arrived in Ukraine.

The evacuation took place via Belarus with the assistance of an international humanitarian mission.

In total, more than 750 people were evacuated from the city. Some of them decided to leave for Russia.

At the Ukrainian border in Chernihiv Oblast, the evacuees were met by medical personnel, volunteers, and relatives. Hot meals, tea, and supplies for children and pets were provided for the evacuees.

Upon arrival, medical personnel examine the evacuees and refer them to hospitals as needed.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/2-4.mp4

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/1-9.mp4

The oldest evacuee is 94 years old, and the youngest is just over a year old.

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

According to relatives of those evacuated, the humanitarian situation in Oleshky is critical: there is no electricity, water, gas, or cell service, and food supplies are virtually nonexistent.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Read us on