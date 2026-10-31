A humanitarian operation to rescue and evacuate local residents took place in Oleshky, in the Kherson region. To carry out the operation, a ceasefire was established in the Kherson sector, and the roads leading to the city were cleared of mines. Humanitarian aid was also delivered there.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, people in need of evacuation left Oleshky and the surrounding community. Ukrainian citizens have already crossed the state border in the Chernihiv region. All evacuees will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. side and First Lady Melania Trump for their mediation, as well as the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, and his team for their participation in organizing the operation.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/3110-oleshki-3.mp4

“When the world pays attention, people are saved,” the president emphasized. He also stated the need for further steps toward de-escalation and a genuine move toward peace.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

Read us on