A prosecutor attempted to collect 150,000 hryvnias in compensation from the state due to mobilization and the revocation of his deferment

The Lutsk City and District Court of Volyn Oblast completely dismissed the lawsuit filed by the prosecutor of the Kivertsi Division of the Lutsk District Prosecutor’s Office, who sought to recover 150,000 hryvnias in compensation for emotional distress and over 4,200 hryvnias for material damages from the state.

The plaintiff justified his claims by stating that the leadership of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office unlawfully sent a letter to the Territorial Military Commissariat requesting the revocation of his deferment from conscription, which led to his subsequent mobilization in September 2025.

Although administrative courts had previously ruled that the prosecutor’s office’s letter was unlawful, the city and district court emphasized that this does not automatically constitute grounds for the payment of monetary compensation. The court noted that the decision on conscription and the revocation of his registration was made directly by the Military Registration and Enlistment Office, and the plaintiff failed to prove a direct causal link between the prosecutor’s office’s actions, the deterioration of his health, and the financial costs of treatment. Furthermore, the prosecutor did not provide evidence that he had applied to the TCC to obtain an alternative deferment on the grounds of guardianship over his incapacitated brother.

Source: Judicial and Legal Gazette.

Earlier, an unemployed resident of Volyn was sentenced to six months in prison for refusing to report for military service during mobilization.

A court imposed a preventive measure of nighttime house arrest on three Kyiv City Council members. They are facing charges of evading military service.

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