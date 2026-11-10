Serhiy Duka, the detained SBU general, wrote a letter from the detention center

While in pretrial detention on suspicion of involvement in the “Carthage” case, SBU General Serhiy Duka released an open letter through his attorney. In the letter, he stated that the charges against him are based on operational contacts with sources, the use of whom is standard international practice for intelligence agencies.

In his view, intelligence operations and the nature of agent contacts have been misrepresented as criminal charges by taking conversations out of context and using unverified audio recordings. The general emphasized the existence of a conflict of interest on the part of the investigators, explaining that the prosecution is an act of revenge by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) for last year’s searches conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) at the offices of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

According to Duka, the motion for his arrest was prepared by the very same detective whom he had personally searched. To resolve the conflict, the suspect proposed holding a public discussion with NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, and also expressed his willingness to testify before the Verkhovna Rada as part of parliamentary oversight.

Source: Attorney Yuriy Sukhov.

As a reminder, NABU and the SAP announced charges against five members of a criminal organization that was exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. The arrest took place as part of the operation to expose the criminal organization known as “Carthage,” whose members systematically bribed high-ranking law enforcement officials to ensure the unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers.

Video: Detained SBU General Duka was involved in a traffic accident with Lyashko four years ago.

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