Zelenskyy announced a new meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin

Representatives of the “Coalition of the Willing” will gather in Berlin next week. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following talks with European leaders, Canada, and the leadership of the EU and NATO in Dublin. Among the main topics for future coordination are strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, assistance to the energy sector, financial support, and security guarantees.

According to the President of Ukraine, allies will continue to discuss how to support Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks. The announcement came after a multilateral meeting in Dublin. It was attended by leaders of European countries, representatives from Canada, as well as the leadership of the European Union and NATO.

The main topic of the talks was further assistance to Ukraine. In particular, participants discussed several areas critical to the country’s ability to withstand Russian strikes and maintain the operation of critical infrastructure. Among the priorities is the supply of missiles for air defense systems. Ukraine needs additional resources to protect cities, energy facilities, and other infrastructure from Russian missiles and drones.

They also discussed support for Ukraine’s energy sector and the construction of new shelters. This is particularly important given the ongoing attacks on energy facilities and the approaching winter. Another area of focus is Ukraine’s financial stability. The partners discussed further fundraising efforts, including new contributions to the PURL program. This program helps provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons with the support of international partners.

Separately, the participants raised the issue of long-term security guarantees. This refers to mechanisms designed to help protect Ukraine from new Russian aggression and ensure stability after the war ends. “We are counting on our partners’ support on all these issues. A meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ is scheduled for next week in Berlin, where we will continue our coordination,” Zelenskyy stated.

Britain has tightened sanctions against Russian oil companies

During his address, the president also noted the United Kingdom’s new sanctions against the Russian oil sector. According to Zelenskyy, London became the first country to impose restrictions on all ten of Russia’s largest oil producers at once. These measures are intended to disrupt the Russian oil industry and limit the revenue the Kremlin can use to fund the war.

The president thanked the British government for this decision and emphasized the importance of continuing to put pressure on Moscow. “Another step toward limiting the resources Russia uses to finance the war. Thank you for the steps that bring us closer to peace,” the head of state concluded.

Next week’s meeting in Berlin will be a continuation of negotiations with partners. It is expected that the countries of the “Coalition of the Willing” will focus on coordinating further military, energy, and financial support for Ukraine, as well as on issues related to its security. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the upcoming meeting in Germany on November 12 via his official Telegram channel.

The next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place on November 19 in Berlin, jointly with the United Kingdom and France.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy truce, and preparations for the “Coalition of the Willing” meeting.

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