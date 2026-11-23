Ukrainians who wish to participate in the “Health Screening 40+” program in 2026 must meet two important deadlines in December. Applications for funding can be submitted through December 15, and medical examinations must be completed and paid for no later than December 19.

When to Submit Your Application

The deadline for submitting an application for funding is December 15. After that, you’ll need to wait for the funds to be credited to your account, so it’s best not to delay the application process.

However, the funds received cannot be used within the usual two-month period if that period extends beyond the established December deadline.

For example, if the funds are received on December 10, you must undergo the examination and pay for it by December 19, inclusive.

If your individual two-month period for using the funds ends earlier, you must complete the process by that date.

What Happens to Unused Funds

Banks will automatically return any unused funds to the state budget no later than December 20. No separate application is required for this.

You cannot carry over the remaining funds to the next year. However, those who do not manage to undergo the screening in 2026 will be able to reapply in 2027.

The “Health Screening 40+” program provides screenings for the early detection of risks of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and mental health issues.

This information is based on a post by the Ministry of Health on Facebook.