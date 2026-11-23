Construction of the H-31 highway “Dnipro—Tsarychanka—Kobelyaky—Reshetylivka” is scheduled to be completed using targeted funding from international partners. One carriageway—that is, two lanes—could be opened to traffic as early as next year.

According to People’s Deputy Ihor Molotok, to complete the highway, the section from the “Dnipro–Donbas” Canal to the regional border—which will connect the already completed sections of the road—still needs to be built. Work began in 2021 and resumed in the summer of 2026.

Currently, a significant portion of the construction has been completed. The Recovery Agency has announced a tender to complete the work, taking into account updated building codes, prices, and technical solutions. Nearly half of the contract value is for work planned to be carried out after the war ends.

The new highway is expected to improve connections with Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and the Donetsk region. Currently, traffic uses the old road, which has not undergone major repairs for nearly 40 years and is not designed to handle modern traffic loads. The new highway will bypass residential areas and is expected to improve logistics, passenger transportation, and freight delivery.

Source: Ihor Molotok.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over ₴3.5 billion to the regions for local road repairs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a clear task for the Cabinet of Ministers and local authorities: to promptly resolve the main issues related to the repair of local roads in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions by the end of June.

In Kyiv, a budget shortfall of nearly 4.2 million UAH was discovered during payments for pothole repairs in two districts. According to the investigation, the work was paid for using machinery that was located in Chernihiv at the time.

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