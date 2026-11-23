Over the past week, rescuers from the “Phoenix” evacuation team evacuated 35 people—including 16 children and two residents with limited mobility—from dangerous areas in the Kramatorsk and Svyatogorsk communities in Donetsk Oblast.

The evacuation missions took place under the constant threat of Russian shelling and FPV drone strikes, but emergency responders went directly to the addresses of those in need of assistance. All those rescued were transported to temporary shelters, where they will be able to receive the necessary support and travel to safer regions of Ukraine, while rescue workers once again urged residents of frontline communities not to delay their departure.









Source: Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Donetsk region, the zone of mandatory evacuation for children from certain areas of Kramatorsk has been expanded.

Since the beginning of 2026, approximately 55,600 people, including more than 4,000 children, have left the Kramatorsk community in Donetsk Oblast. As of November 10, more than 20,000 civilians, including 334 children, remained in the community.

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