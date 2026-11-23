On November 23, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to transfer 150 million hryvnias in bail—which had been posted on behalf of former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko—to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) for management.

“Today, a panel of judges from the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the prosecutor’s motion and transferred 150 million hryvnias in bail—which had been posted on behalf of the former energy minister, who is a suspect in a NABU case—to ARMA for management,”she said.

According to the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court, the funds will remain under ARMA’s management until the court issues a verdict regarding the former minister.

Earlier, SAPO prosecutor Vitaliy Rybalkin argued that the funds posted on Galushchenko’s behalf are now material evidence in the “Forest Gump” operation case.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Kateryna Didenko, head of the press service of the AP VAKS.

As a reminder, former Minister Galushchenko has prohibited the disclosure of the conditions of his detention in the pretrial detention center.

Galushchenko gained control over Ukraine’s energy sector.

Additionally, former Minister Galushchenko filed his 2025 financial disclosure statement, adding a “secret” estate and income.

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