At the “Bila Tserkva” border crossing, border guards and customs officers discovered 284 packages of undeclared medications in a car driven by a 28-year-old woman from Zakarpattia.

During a thorough inspection, the medications were found in the spare tire well, under the front passenger seat, and in the side door compartments.

In total, they found seven different brand-name medications in various dosages. According to the driver, she was transporting them for resale in Ukraine.

Clothing, shoes, handbags, and household appliances were also found in the car. The total value of the seized goods is estimated at approximately 1 million hryvnias.

Reports were filed regarding the customs violations. The vehicle was seized.

Source: Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Kyiv customs officials intercepted unusual packages containing a shark’s head and an elephant tusk.

While inspecting international express shipments bound for Poland, Ukrainian customs officers discovered seven packages containing 551 brushless motors for FPV drones. All shipments underwent customs inspection before being sent abroad. Components intended for drones were found inside them.

At the “Ustyluh” border crossing, a Polish citizen attempted to bring nearly 3,000 e-cigarette cartridge parts into Ukraine without declaring them or paying customs duties. The goods, in their original packaging, were being transported in the trunk of a car through the “green corridor.”

Read us on