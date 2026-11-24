Ukraine expects to receive missiles for F-16 fighter jets and NASAMS air defense systems as part of the PURL program. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this announcement on November 24 during a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Berehove, Zakarpattia. At the same time, Ukraine has not yet received authorization to produce PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles, and a separate package of 48 anti-ballistic missiles is still awaiting the signature of the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Zelenskyy thanked partners for the aid package, which included missiles for Ukrainian F-16s and NASAMS systems. According to him, Ukraine uses both types of weapons to defend its airspace during massive Russian attacks.

The president explained that F-16 fighter jets help shoot down Russian missiles and attack drones. To do this, the aircraft require the appropriate ammunition. NASAMS systems are also an important part of Ukraine’s air defense. “First, I want to express my gratitude for the missile package for the F-16s, as well as for the NASAMS air defense systems. The F-16s and NASAMS serve as our air defense—you understand this perfectly well. Today, our air force is tasked with shooting down missiles and drones during large-scale attacks. It’s a very substantial package of missiles, and the agreement has been signed. And, God willing, we will receive it,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president emphasized that Ukraine still does not have licenses to manufacture PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. According to him, Kyiv has already received confirmation of support from U.S. President Donald Trump and a positive response from the manufacturers. However, the licenses themselves have not yet been granted.

Zelenskyy called this issue a major challenge for the Ukrainian defense industry. Ukraine wants production of these missiles to begin not only on its territory but also in Germany. However, according to the president, the German side has not yet begun manufacturing them either. “This is an important issue and a serious challenge, because we want Germany to have already started production, but it has not yet begun. Although it has received many assurances, we would like to speed up this process,” the head of state noted.

The U.S. has not yet approved a separate package of missiles

Another issue raised by Zelenskyy concerns the delivery of 48 anti-ballistic missiles to Ukraine. According to him, the relevant package is currently in the U.S., but Defense Secretary Pete Hagset has not yet signed it.

Ukraine is counting on receiving these missiles, which are needed to intercept Russian ballistic strikes. The president did not specify exactly which missiles he was referring to or when the U.S. side might make a decision. At the same time, Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine is ready to accept even more ammunition if its partners are able to provide it. “If they want to send 60—we’re all for it,” the president said.

What Is the PURL Program?

PURL is a mechanism through which NATO countries and partners finance the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine. The list includes the types of weapons and ammunition most critical to the Ukrainian army, particularly air defense systems. Ukraine identifies its needs, after which partners approve funding for specific packages. This mechanism allows Ukraine to receive U.S. weapons funded by contributions from other countries.

For Ukraine, the supply of missiles for the F-16 and NASAMS, as well as anti-ballistic interceptors, is of particular importance amid ongoing Russian attacks. At the same time, Zelenskyy’s statements indicate that some of the agreements have already been finalized, but other issues—specifically, production licenses and the signing of a separate missile package—remain unresolved.

The supply of U.S. weapons and ammunition to Ukraine through the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) mechanism continues. This comes amid statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who called on Kyiv to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, as well as reports of a possible suspension of the PURL to put pressure on Ukraine.

Deliveries of U.S. weapons to Ukraine under the PURL mechanism are continuing without interruption. Specifically, this includes critically important equipment and air defense systems.

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