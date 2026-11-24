On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates the holy martyrs Clement, Bishop of Rome, and Peter, Archbishop of Alexandria. Both saints suffered for the Christian faith and refused to renounce their beliefs. On this day, believers commemorate their feat and pray for protection, the health of their loved ones, and spiritual fortitude.

Clement of Rome is one of the early Christian saints. According to church tradition, he was the fourth Bishop of Rome and belonged to the circle of the Seventy Apostles. He is also associated with the apostles Peter and Paul. Clement dedicated his life to preaching Christianity. He told people about Christ, supported the faithful, and urged them not to renounce their faith. Because of this, he faced persecution by the Roman authorities.

According to legend, by order of Emperor Trajan, Clement was sent to forced labor in the quarries near Chersonesos, in what is now Crimea. Even there, he continued to preach. Eventually, the saint was executed: he was thrown into the sea with an anchor around his neck. Clement’s name is also linked to the history of Kyiv. According to church tradition, part of his relics was kept in the Church of the Tithes and later in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Therefore, the memory of this saint holds special significance for the Ukrainian Christian tradition as well.

Memorial Day of the Holy Martyr Peter, Archbishop of Alexandria

Also on November 25, the Church honors Peter of Alexandria. He was Archbishop of Alexandria in the late 3rd and early 4th centuries, when Christians were subjected to brutal persecution. Peter did not renounce his faith and continued to support his flock even in times of danger. He also spoke out against teachings he considered false and defended Christian doctrine.

In 311, Peter was executed by order of the Roman authorities. The Church honors him as a holy martyr—a person who accepted death for his faith. Clement and Peter became examples of devotion to Christianity. Their story serves as a reminder of courage, faithfulness to one’s convictions, and a willingness to help others even in the most difficult times.

Traditions and Prayers on November 25

On this day, believers can visit a church, pray, and reflect on the heroic deeds of the holy martyrs. People turn to Saints Clement and Peter with requests for spiritual strength, endurance in trials, protection of the family, and the health of loved ones.

There is no specific church-wide tradition associated with this day. At the same time, in folk tradition, November 25 has been linked to preparations for winter and observations of the weather.

Folk Omens for November 25

In the folk calendar, this day was associated with the weather and the approach of winter. People tried to predict what the coming months would be like based on natural phenomena. Among the signs were the following:

If the weather was clear on November 25, people expected severe frosts.

If the rivers had already frozen over, people believed the ice would last until spring.

If it snows on this day, according to folklore, the summer will be rainy.

A north wind was considered a sign of a rapid drop in temperature.

These signs are part of folk tradition, not a scientific weather forecast.

What Not to Do on November 25

November 25 falls during the Christmas fast. Therefore, believers who observe it should follow the rules of fasting. On Wednesdays, people usually abstain from meat, dairy products, and eggs. Folk customs also advised on this day:

not to quarrel or offend loved ones;

not to refuse to help those in need;

not to borrow money or lend money;

not to complain about the cold or bad weather.

These prohibitions stem from folk beliefs. The main spiritual significance of the day lies in prayer, good deeds, supporting loved ones, and commemorating the saints.

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