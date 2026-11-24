Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove on November 24 that Hungary would provide Ukraine with medical and energy equipment, medicines, and vehicles worth 1 billion forints (approximately 2.5 million euros).

According to him, Hungary has already provided Ukraine with more than 100 billion forints (250 million euros) in aid in the areas of healthcare, education, infrastructure, energy, and development.

In addition, on Facebook, Magyar announced his party TISZA’s government decision to allocate an additional 1 billion forints from the 2026 budget, on top of the funds already planned, to support the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia, and announced the creation of the Ilona Zrini Social Development Fund.

Source: Statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Mádár at a press conference in Berehove and his Facebook post.

On November 24 in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The president described the talks as substantive and reported on specific agreements.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first statement following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod.

On Tuesday, November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Transcarpathia. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, followed by bilateral talks.

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