The National Bank of Ukraine purchased corporate access to ChatGPT Enterprise for $63,000, excluding VAT. The contract with OpenAI Ireland Limited was signed on February 16, 2026. Artificial intelligence helps NBU employees analyze large volumes of information, assess the economic impact of Russian shelling, and track price changes.

Regulatory agency staff use corporate access to ChatGPT Enterprise for work-related tasks. The NBU noted that employees must adhere to internal policies on the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

In addition to ChatGPT, National Bank specialists have explored the capabilities of other language models as part of separate studies. Specifically, these include Google’s Gemini and Meta’s Llama. However, the regulator has not purchased corporate access to these services.

How ChatGPT Helps the National Bank

Artificial intelligence is used to collect, process, and organize information that analysts use in economic research. This allows for faster processing of large datasets, leaving more time for their analysis.

The National Bank explained that, in the past, searching for and processing the necessary information could take an analyst several weeks. Now, with the help of AI, this work can be completed in a matter of hours or days. “Searching for and processing data from scratch would have taken an analyst weeks. With AI, it takes hours or days. So the analyst has more time for the analysis itself,” the regulator reported.

One example of this work is the analysis of Russian shelling. Using language models, NBU specialists processed over 10,000 records of attacks from the international ACLED database. The information was classified by the types of damaged facilities. This data was used to assess the impact of Russian strikes on prices in Ukraine. According to analysts’ calculations, attacks on warehouses will add 0.7 percentage points to annual inflation in 2026. This estimate was factored into the National Bank’s October Inflation Report.

Another area of focus is the daily analysis of media reports on price changes. Artificial intelligence helps determine the tone of publications and detect when there is an increase in negative reports about rising prices. For example, in the summer of 2026, analysts noted an increase in the number of negative reports regarding fuel, food, and transportation prices. This served as an early warning sign that Ukrainians’ inflation expectations might be deteriorating. This trend was later confirmed by public opinion polls. The NBU also emphasized that its staff developed these analytical tools independently, without involving external contractors.

Does ChatGPT Forecast Inflation?

Despite the use of artificial intelligence, the National Bank does not rely on it to prepare inflation forecasts. The regulator continues to use its own macroeconomic models, and experts make the final conclusions. Language models perform specific technical tasks: they help search for information, process data, and analyze large volumes of text. All results are verified by National Bank staff.

Separately, the regulator explained that when working with external artificial intelligence services, it uses only publicly available information—such as news, public databases, and official statistics. According to the NBU’s assessment, the main benefit of implementing AI is faster preparation of analytical materials. At the same time, the regulator does not claim that artificial intelligence has changed the content or quality of the research. The National Bank’s press service reported on the procurement.

In a post dated November 24, the author criticized the design of the National Bank of Ukraine. In the image, a soldier has his finger on the trigger, although, according to the author’s intention, he does not intend to shoot. In the comments on the post, attention was also drawn to another detail—the sergeant depicted appears to have six fingers on his hand.

Read us on