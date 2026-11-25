Two residents of the Kalush District in the Carpathian region were convicted of the brutal murder of an acquaintance and of hiding his body in the woods. One of the men will spend 14 years behind bars, while the other received a 10.5-year prison sentence.

The crime took place in April 2024 in the village of Dobrovlyany. After the murder, the men transported the victim’s body and hid it in a wooded area.

During the investigation, law enforcement determined that the defendants, Oleg Piven and Yevgeniy Samsonenko, attacked the two victims during an argument inside a house. The attackers struck one man on the head, causing him to fall and lose consciousness. The other was also knocked to the floor. The men’s hands and feet were bound with duct tape, and one of them was additionally restrained with a belt and a rubber hookah hose. They were beaten with fists and feet, as well as with a telescopic baton.

As a result of his injuries, one victim suffered fractures of the jaw and nasal bones, as well as a traumatic brain injury. He underwent several surgeries. Another man suffered an open craniofacial injury, skull fractures, and hemorrhages in the brain. These injuries caused cerebral edema, and he died.

The defendants wrapped the victim’s body in a rug, took it to a forest near the village of Hrabivka in the Kalush District, and buried it in a hole there.

After the attack, the defendants took one of the victims’ bags. It contained 400 hryvnias, a Xiaomi Redmi 9C phone, keys, a foreign passport, three bank cards, and a contract for the transfer of a dog named Tyson. In total, the men stole property worth 8,300 hryvnias.

The defendants’ attorneys asked the court to reclassify the men’s actions as less serious crimes. They argued that the conflict between the men was sudden and that there had been no prior agreement among them to commit murder. However, the court examined the evidence and found the defendants guilty.

The court found one of the men guilty of robbery and murder as a repeat offender who had previously committed intentional murder. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison with confiscation of property. The other was found guilty of robbery, murder, illegal handling of explosive devices and bladed weapons, as well as possession of psychotropic substances. He was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison with confiscation of property. In addition, the court ordered both defendants to pay, jointly and severally, over 208,000 UAH to cover the costs of expert witnesses. The court’s verdict may be appealed.

This is stated in the court’s verdict dated November 16.



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