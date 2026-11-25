In Chernivtsi, a 28-year-old man is accused of murdering a 79-year-old woman, robbing her home, and setting the house on fire to cover up the crime. The indictment has already been filed with the court.

According to the investigation, the man rented a summer kitchen from the pensioner, located in the yard of her property. On June 3, 2026, an argument broke out between the tenant and the owner over rent payments.

During the conflict, the man allegedly decided to kill the woman to recover the money he had previously paid for rent. He inflicted numerous bodily injuries on her. The 79-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Afterward, as the investigation established, the tenant searched the house and took the victim’s belongings, including approximately 6,000 hryvnias, a gold ring, and a cell phone.

To cover up the murder, the man set fire to the house and the summer kitchen, then fled. Law enforcement officers identified and detained the suspect.

The actions of the 28-year-old man were classified as intentional murder for financial gain (clause 6, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and intentional destruction of another person’s property by arson (Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

If found guilty, the defendant faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

This was reported by the Chernivtsi City District Prosecutor’s Office.

The Vinnytsia Court of Appeals upheld the life sentence for a man who killed two teenagers in Sharhorod. The tragedy occurred on September 10, 2025, following a verbal altercation on a bus. On November 24, 2026, it was announced that the defense’s appeal had been rejected and the sentence upheld.

The Vinnytsia Court of Appeals reviewed the appeal and rejected it. The court upheld the previous sentence, so the man will serve a life sentence. The appellate court’s decision has become final. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In 2026, three men in Kyiv were sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse and rape of minors.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old local woman on suspicion of the intentional murder of a 32-year-old foreign national who had previously served as a contract soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the woman acted on behalf of Russian intelligence services and slipped poison into the man’s drink during a meeting.

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