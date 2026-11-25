A 34-year-old man accused of embezzling approximately $90,000 worth of cryptocurrency from an acquaintance will stand trial in Kyiv. The woman asked him to help her set up access to her crypto wallet, but after that, funds began to disappear from the account.

The Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv filed an indictment against the man. His actions were classified as fraud.

According to the pretrial investigation, a 25-year-old Kyiv resident received a crypto wallet containing her father’s savings. To set up access to it, she asked an acquaintance for help and provided him with all the necessary information.

Having gained full access to the crypto wallet, the man, according to the investigation, transferred her cryptocurrency to other wallets without the owner’s permission from May 2025 to March 2026.

Specifically, he transferred $30,000 to his own account and the remaining funds to accounts under his control. In total, the woman lost approximately $90,000. She did not immediately realize that her savings were missing.

If found guilty, the man faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Kyiv cyber police and investigators from the Holosiivskyi Police Department uncovered a group of individuals who, from the beginning of the year through September 2026, posing as couriers, illegally took food, alcohol, and tobacco products from retail chains using fake delivery service accounts, causing losses of at least 400,000 hryvnias.

In the Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officers uncovered a fraudulent call center whose members, according to the investigation, embezzled over 15 million hryvnias from citizens of Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia. Police detained nine individuals between the ages of 18 and 31.

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