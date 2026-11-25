Law enforcement officials uncovered a scheme to supply food to the Russian military and security forces, which was organized by representatives of an international group of companies based in the Kyiv region after the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to the investigation, the 43-year-old co-founder of the group of companies—which produces food and dietary supplements and has facilities in Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and Asia—enlisted the managers and employees of entities under his control in the scheme, and products for units of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the FSB, as well as for the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea, were supplied starting in March 2022 through one of the Asian subsidiaries. In addition, between 2022 and 2025, two controlled enterprises in Moscow and Krasnodar paid over 19 million rubles in taxes and fees to the aggressor state’s budget.

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The investigation established that the co-founder personally negotiated with Russian clients and oversaw sales; the commercial director was responsible for the companies’ operations, reporting, and profit distribution; and the financial director and chief accountant managed finances in Ukraine and the Russian Federation. During 10 searches in Kyiv, the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, equipment and draft financial documents were seized; three suspects were detained, and five individuals—including the head of the Russian branches, who was charged in absentia—were notified of their status as suspects in aiding an aggressor state under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: statement by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a dealer who supplied components for military submarines to Russia, circumventing sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council.

Law enforcement officers detained members of an interregional FSB agent network, whose members were passing information about military and strategic facilities throughout Ukraine to the aggressor’s intelligence service. The group was led by a man using the alias “Professor.”

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