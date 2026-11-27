As of November 27, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains listed is approximately 81.59 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel costs an average of 96.89 UAH per liter. At the same time, diesel prices at the KLO chain have fallen by 10.70 UAH per liter over the past month.

What’s Happening with Fuel Prices

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to November 26, autogas prices at the Socar chain have dropped by 60 kopecks per liter. At BRSM-Nafta, diesel fuel prices have dropped by 1 UAH per liter. At “Ukrnafta,” autogas fell by 1 UAH per liter, diesel fuel by 2 UAH per liter, premium diesel by 4 UAH per liter, and A-95+ gasoline by 3 UAH per liter. At the KLO chain, A-92, A-95, A-95+, and A-100 gasoline prices fell by 1 UAH/liter, while autogas prices dropped by 4 UAH/liter.

The lowest price for A-95 gasoline among the chains was recorded at KLO—75.70 UAH/L. This type of fuel is most expensive at Socar—85.90 UAH/L. The cheapest diesel among current offers is sold at KLO—93.70 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel is at Socar—101 UAH/liter.

Autogas is most expensive at Socar, WOG, and Okko—62.90 UAH/liter. The lowest price in the table is 59.99 UAH/liter at “BRSM-Nafta.”

Prices for gasoline, diesel, and autogas continued to fall on November 26.

Gas stations lowered fuel prices on November 25: the cost of gasoline, diesel, and autogas

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