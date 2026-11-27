Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the mention of “Vova” in the so-called “Mindich tapes” and audio recordings made public as part of the “Dynasty” case. The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is fighting corruption.

A journalist asked the president if he knew who “Vova” was, the person mentioned in the audio recordings related to the investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). He replied: “You can ask the anti-corruption agencies. They have publicly stated that they have no questions for me. I think that’s the answer.”

Zelenskyy added that the anti-corruption agencies are independent.

“We’re fighting corruption, and that’s exactly why you know about it—because we’re not trying to turn a blind eye to such challenges. This is very important. This isn’t about some friends. We have a vast anti-corruption infrastructure and all these reforms that we’ve implemented and passed in parliament. So we’re doing a lot of things during the war. But during the war, there are many different challenges and, of course, many different cases, including corruption cases. “We must not stop and must continue to fight corruption,” the Ukrainian president emphasized.

Earlier, the director of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been and is not currently a subject of any pre-trial investigation by NABU or the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). This includes the pre-trial investigation into the construction of estates in the “Dynasty” cottage community.

This was reported with reference to his interview with the BBC.

Tin R1: How the “Dynasty” case made its way to Bankova Street and what this means for the president.

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