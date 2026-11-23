The SBU detained a servicemember in Donetsk Oblast who had left his military unit without authorization and was working for Russian intelligence services.

He coordinated shelling of Kramatorsk and passed information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the enemy.

To gather data, the man would arrive at the sites of Russian strikes, posing as a volunteer helping to clear debris. In reality, he was filming the aftermath of the attacks and passing the footage on to Russian intelligence agencies.

The traitor also roamed the city, identifying locations where Ukrainian troops and military equipment were concentrated. He came to the Russians’ attention after posting a video showing damaged structures on his TikTok page.

During a search, authorities seized his smartphone, which contained evidence of his collaboration with the enemy. The man was notified that he is suspected of disseminating information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and of desertion. He is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison. Investigators are also looking into his possible involvement in treason.

Source: SBU.

A Russian agent who directed strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions was detained in Donetsk Oblast.

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to direct strikes against local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of the Defense Forces’ repair bases.

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