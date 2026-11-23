The Ovruch District Court in Zhytomyr Oblast convicted two residents of Rivne Oblast for organizing the illegal smuggling of five men across the state border as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals.

The court approved the plea agreements concluded between the prosecutor of the Korosten District Prosecutor’s Office and the defendants, and sentenced each to five years of imprisonment, suspended for a one-year probationary period, and barred them from holding positions related to state border security for three years.

The investigation established that in February 2025, the defendants agreed, in exchange for monetary compensation, to help five conscripts from various regions of Ukraine illegally enter Belarus, receiving 8,000 hryvnias from each client. To maintain secrecy, one of the accomplices drove ahead in a Volkswagen Golf to spot checkpoints in advance and avoid inspections, while the other transported the passengers in a Land Rover SUV following behind. However, near one of the settlements in the Slovechanska community, both cars were stopped by border guards, so the group did not reach the border.

During the trial, both defendants pleaded guilty, expressed remorse, and voluntarily donated 300,000 hryvnias each to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the court ordered the confiscation of the Land Rover SUV for transfer to the Ukrainian military, as well as the 32,000 hryvnias and 200 U.S. dollars that were seized, while four cell phones were confiscated as state revenue. The verdict will become final after the appeal period expires, provided the parties do not file an appeal.

Source: Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, a 52-year-old resident of Kyiv will stand trial in Kamianets-Podilskyi on suspicion of organizing the illegal smuggling of men subject to military conscription across Ukraine’s state border. He demanded 15,000 euros for his services. The pretrial investigation into the case has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court.

In the Rivne region, a 40-year-old man will stand trial for allegedly attempting to help two passengers illegally cross the state border. He picked them up in Lutsk and drove them to the border area in his own car, bypassing checkpoints. The driver received $3,300 for this trip.

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