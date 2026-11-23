Police caught a 61-year-old woman from Lviv who had previously been prosecuted for drug offenses.

The woman, using false names, sent packages containing clothing and food to a correctional facility, in which she hid cannabis.

According to the investigation, she sent these packages in December 2025 and April 2026. In total, more than 40 grams of the narcotic substance were found in them.

The pretrial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court. The woman faces 6 to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Source: Lviv Regional Police.



A 33-year-old woman who hid drugs among her clothes will stand trial in Kyiv.

Young men who were distributing drugs while out for a walk were detained in Kyiv.

A 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. The sentence was handed down based on a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor.

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