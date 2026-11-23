In the Ternopil region, law enforcement officers uncovered a group of individuals who were illegally manufacturing and selling alcoholic beverages and alcohol. During searches, authorities seized 23,400 liters of alcohol-containing liquid and a truck. The total value of the seized property is approximately 4 million hryvnias.

Thousands of liters of alcohol seized in the Ternopil region

The searches were conducted in Ternopil. Among the items seized were seven 200-liter barrels and a MAN TGA truck with two tanks, each with a capacity of 5,500 liters.

All containers were filled with an alcohol-containing liquid.

According to the investigation, the illegal production of alcohol and ethanol had been operating since early 2026. The products were manufactured under unsanitary conditions, without complying with state standards, and were then stored and sold to consumers.



In addition, the group members evaded paying taxes.

The investigation is identifying those involved in the scheme

A pretrial investigation is underway into the illegal manufacture and sale of excise goods, as well as the laundering of proceeds obtained through criminal activity.

Currently, BEB detectives are identifying the organizers and other individuals who may be involved in the illegal activities.

This was reported with reference to the press service of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine.

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