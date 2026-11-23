Odesa may face power supply issues for up to three weeks due to damage caused by the Russians to three towers of the high-voltage power line operated by NPC “Ukrenergo,” which connects the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant to the city.

An anonymous top manager at one of the energy companies told Forbes Ukraine about this, noting that the city was left without power over the weekend, and although the situation has been partially stabilized, repairing the damaged towers will take time.

On Monday, November 23, during a conference call on addressing the aftermath of enemy strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of an extremely difficult situation in Odesa and the region due to attacks on power lines and substations, emphasizing that Russian forces are deliberately waiting for the facilities to be restored and are launching repeated strikes, as well as seeking out alternative power supply routes to destroy them. On the same day, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, noted that the previous two days had been a serious ordeal for the city, as Odesa was left without electricity, heat, or water due to strikes on the region’s energy infrastructure.

Source: Forbes Ukraine.

On November 23, utility workers completed complex repair work in Odesa and the Odesa district and are gradually restoring power supply according to the scheduled outages.

Most of Odesa now has water again following a large-scale power outage caused by Russian strikes on the region’s energy infrastructure. At the same time, parts of the city still lack water and heat. Utility workers have organized water deliveries, and public drinking fountains and about 300 emergency supply points are also operating in the city.

In Odesa, from November 23 through 27, schoolchildren will study remotely. This decision was made due to significant disruptions in electricity, heat, and water supply in the city. During this period, kindergartens will operate only with on-duty groups.

Power outages occurred in Odesa and the Odesa region during the air raid alert. As soon as the security situation allows, utility workers will inspect the damaged equipment and begin restoration work.

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