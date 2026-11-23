Ukrainian polar explorers and sailors unfurled two replicas of the historic “Flag of Independence” in Antarctica, which was brought into the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on August 24, 1991.

The flags were raised near the “Academician Vernadsky” station and aboard the Ukrainian icebreaker “Noosphere.” This symbolic event was held to mark the Day of Dignity and Freedom, which is celebrated on November 21.

One of the flags was unfurled near the Ukrainian Antarctic station “Academician Vernadsky,” and the other on board the research icebreaker “Noosphere.”

Both replicas are exact reproductions of the historic flag, which measures 7 meters 34 centimeters in length and has become one of the symbols of Ukraine’s restored independence.

It was this very blue-and-yellow flag that was brought into parliament on August 24, 1991, when members of parliament adopted the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine. Since then, it has become an important symbol of Ukrainian statehood.

By unfurling copies of the flag thousands of kilometers from their homeland, Ukrainian scientists and sailors joined in the celebration of Dignity and Freedom Day, which commemorates the events of the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

The Ukrainian research station “Akademik Vernadsky” is located on Galindez Island near the Antarctic Peninsula. It has operated under the Ukrainian flag since 1996, when the United Kingdom transferred the station to Ukraine.

The icebreaker “Noosphere” supports Ukrainian Antarctic expeditions, transports researchers, equipment, and necessary cargo, and is also used for scientific research in the Southern Ocean.

This information is reported with reference to the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

The Ukrainian Antarctic station “Academician Vernadsky” is considered an important component of the state’s presence and the protection of national interests.

A rare atmospheric phenomenon was observed near the Akademik Vernadsky station: the sky shimmered with all the colors of the rainbow.

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