On Tuesday, November 24, scheduled power outages will be in effect around the clock in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Hourly power outage schedules will apply to all categories of consumers. The extent of the restrictions will range from 0.5 to 3.5 shifts.

Power restriction schedules will be applied to the industrial sector.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power grid.

Ukrenergo urges consumers to check the current power outage schedules on the official websites of the distribution system operator.

Ukrenergo reported this on Telegram.

On November 22, Russian attacks caused new power outages in five regions of Ukraine. Consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions were partially left without electricity. The situation is most critical in the Odesa region, where repeated strikes have damaged facilities critical to the power supply.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Repairs to the power line to Odesa could take up to three weeks, according to Forbes.

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