Snow fell in several regions of Ukraine during the night and morning of November 27, forming a significant snow cover in some areas.

Due to the difficult weather conditions, municipal services deployed specialized equipment to clear and treat the roads, and major traffic jams occurred in some cities.

Chernivtsi Region

In Chernivtsi, the first snow of the season fell overnight. According to the city council, the City Road Maintenance Department’s specialized equipment made eight trips and covered 195 kilometers of routes.

“The City Road Maintenance Department’s specialized equipment made 8 trips and covered 195 kilometers of routes. As always, they worked around the clock,” officials told residents.

As of 8:00 a.m., 23 metric tons of salt and 13.5 cubic meters of de-icing mixture had been used to treat the roads.

“Nine snow-clearing vehicles are on full standby. Streets continue to be cleared and salted to ensure comfortable travel throughout the city,” the city council stated.

In addition, workers from the “Mistoservice” municipal enterprise and the Green Economy Trust are clearing pedestrian areas, squares, and parks.

Lviv Region

Snow also fell in some areas of the Ternopil region, covering roads, buildings, and vegetation. In Lviv, municipal services began cleanup operations overnight.

“A significant amount of precipitation fell in Lviv last night. Public works crews have been clearing the city’s streets and sidewalks since last night,” the Lviv City Council’s press office reported.

According to First Deputy Mayor Andriy Moskalenko, 78 pieces of specialized equipment and 1,282 street cleaners were deployed for the work.

The city council urged residents to be careful on roads and sidewalks and to allow extra time for their trips.

“Residents are asked to be careful on roads and sidewalks and to allow extra time for their trips. If you notice an uncleared area, please report it to the city’s hotline at 15-80,” the Lviv City Council added.

Meanwhile, Lviv City Council member Ihor Zinkevych reported significant traffic jams in the city.

“Due to the snowfall and difficult road conditions, major traffic jams have formed in many areas,” the official explained.

In particular, as of 9:20 a.m., Yuriy Mushak Street had turned into a veritable ice rink.

Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk

Snowfall also hampered traffic in Khmelnytskyi. Local Telegram channels posted footage of snow-covered streets and reported traffic jams.

“The city is gridlocked,” the “Real Khmelnytskyi” channel reported.

Winter weather has also arrived in Ivano-Frankivsk. More than 40 pieces of specialized equipment cleared the snow-covered roads of the Carpathian region overnight. Fifty-four workers were mobilized to deal with the aftermath of the storm.

Special attention is being paid to mountain passes, steep descents, and ascents.

Drivers are urged to maintain a safe following distance, not to exceed the speed limit, and not to drive on roads with summer tires.

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Snow has also fallen in Kryvyi Rih

Winter scenes have also appeared in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Local social media groups are posting photos and videos of the snow-covered city. Some residents joke that the atmosphere resembles a real “Jingle Bells.”

What’s the weather like on Mount Pip Ivan

Snowy weather is also being observed in the highlands of the Carpathians. According to mountain rescue teams in the Carpathian region, as of 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, it was cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, and the air temperature was -4°C.

The wind was blowing from the west at a speed of 3 m/s. Photos released by the rescue team show significant snow cover, and visibility was severely limited in the morning.

Earlier, forecasters at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned that on November 27, dangerous weather conditions—heavy snow and icy roads—were possible in certain regions.

On Friday, November 27, 2026, dry, cloudy, and frosty weather is expected in Kyiv throughout the day, with air temperatures ranging from -3° to -1°, according to the weather forecast. No precipitation is expected, and the wind will blow from the northeast at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Throughout the week, from November 23 to 29, 2026, Ukraine will experience a noticeable transition to winter-like weather. Unstable weather with wet snow, gusty winds, and icy conditions in the early part of the week will give way to dry and frosty conditions toward the weekend under the influence of the Scandinavian anticyclone.

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