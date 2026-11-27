Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky personally spoke with Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim following a scandal that caused a public outcry. According to the head of government, they discussed the situation and drew conclusions from the mistakes that were made.

The head of government made this statement during question time for the government in the Verkhovna Rada. Prior to this, Iryna Gerashchenko, a member of parliament from the “European Solidarity” party, criticized the prime minister for his lack of a public response to the situation involving Kim.

“You don’t know—we had a private conversation; we discussed this, talked it over, and drew conclusions from the mistakes. Therefore, the main thing is that even if mistakes are made, we must draw quick conclusions, correct those mistakes, and move forward,” Koretsky replied.

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Separately, the prime minister commented on the petition calling for the minister’s resignation. According to him, the petition will be reviewed in accordance with current legislation. The Ministry of Justice is currently handling the matter.

“There will be an appropriate response, and it will certainly be made public,” the head of government emphasized.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs listened to proposals from the veteran community following the scandal surrounding Kim’s statements.

Kim summarized his first 100 days as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

The Council of Veterans of the War for Ukraine’s Independence criticized certain remarks made by Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim in a recent interview with Ukrainian media. The Council called these statements unacceptable and called on the official to publicly apologize to veterans and explain his position.

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