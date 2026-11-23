Four children aged 7 to 16—three girls and one boy—were successfully returned to territory controlled by Ukraine. They had been in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

The rescue was carried out with the participation of the Save Ukraine team as part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA. The children are currently safe and receiving the necessary assistance.

Among those returned is a 16-year-old boy whom the occupiers forced to study under the Russian curriculum. His family was threatened that the teenager would be taken away and sent to an orphanage if he did not attend the occupiers’ school.

Since the beginning of 2026, 260 children have been successfully returned from the occupied part of the Kherson region.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Kherson Regional State Administration.

As of November 20, Ukraine has managed to bring back 2,833 children who were illegally deported to Russia or moved to temporarily occupied territories. Efforts to return Ukrainian children who are under Russian control are ongoing.

Six more children have been returned from the occupied part of the Kherson region.

Another 14 children were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine.

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