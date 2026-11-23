Three officials who, at various times, headed the Murovanokurylivets Central District Hospital, a municipal non-profit enterprise, have been notified that they are suspected of official negligence resulting in serious consequences.

The suspects include two directors who managed the medical facility in 2022, as well as the current head of the institution, who has held the position since 2023. The penalty under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, under which they are charged, provides for imprisonment of two to five years, along with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

The investigation established that during 2022–2023, the hospital received budgetary funding from the National Health Service of Ukraine under two packages of the medical guarantees program but failed to comply with the requirements set forth in the contracts. Specifically, under the inpatient care package for adults and children not requiring surgical procedures, the facility was required to provide at least 20 automatic drug dispensers and to conduct antibody tests in its own laboratory or through a subcontract, but it failed to do so. Furthermore, under the outpatient pregnancy care package, the medical facility did not collect blood samples from patients and did not perform the corresponding laboratory tests, either in-house or through contractors.

According to law enforcement officials, each of the directors, during their tenure and after receiving funds, was obligated to ensure compliance with the terms of the contracts, promptly identify non-compliance, and initiate the return of funds received without justification. Failure to properly fulfill these duties resulted in losses to the state budget amounting to 3 million hryvnias. The issue of imposing preventive measures on the suspects, as well as the suspension of the hospital’s current director from office, is currently being decided.

Source: Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, another suspect has been identified in the case involving fraud related to medical services at the city hospital. The head of the trauma department is suspected of falsifying data on complex orthopedic surgeries, for which the medical facility received compensation from the state budget.

Earlier in Ternopil, a court handed down a verdict to two doctors at the regional children’s clinical hospital in the case involving the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy during dental treatment. The tragedy occurred in November 2023. The child died during routine treatment for tooth decay, which was performed under general anesthesia.

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