Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the head of one of the region’s correctional colonies was notified that he was suspected of official negligence for unjustifiably awarding a bonus of more than 181,000 hryvnias to a subordinate.

The investigation established that the head of the facility, as the administrator of budget funds, was aware that on May 12, 2023, his assistant had been notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

Despite this, from June through December 2023, the prison director continued to sign orders authorizing incentive payments to this employee, resulting in the unjustified transfer of over 181,000 hryvnias from the budget. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Khmelnytskyi Territorial Office of the State Bureau of Investigations, stationed in Zhytomyr, with operational support from the SBI.

Source: Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Police exposed a 61-year-old woman from Lviv who had previously been prosecuted for drug-related crimes. The woman, using false names, sent packages containing clothing and food to a correctional facility, in which she concealed cannabis.

A 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. The sentence was handed down based on a plea agreement reached with the prosecutor.

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