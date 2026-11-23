A pygmy owl—the smallest owl in Ukraine—was spotted in the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve. It weighs no more than 80 grams.

Unlike most owls, this bird is active not only at night but also during the day—it hunts from morning until dusk. Its prey consists of small rodents and small birds.

If the pygmy owl is seen or makes a sound, other birds may gather in flocks and chase it. Therefore, it hunts from ambush and tries to remain unnoticed.

The pygmy owl builds its nest in tree cavities left by woodpeckers, and before winter, it stocks up on food by hiding small birds and mammals—including mice and voles—in these cavities.

Despite its small size, the Eurasian pygmy owl has a calm disposition. It is a sedentary species, although young birds may migrate south.

Source: Chernobyl Nature Reserve

A rare eagle owl—the largest owl in Ukraine and a species protected by the state—has been spotted in the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve. This nocturnal predator is listed in Ukraine’s Red Book and plays an important role in the natural balance of ecosystems.

Previously, a herd of rare Przewalski’s horses was spotted near Chernobyl.

Rare fish species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book have been discovered in the Chernobyl Reserve.

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