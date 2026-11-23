NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, former SBU Chairman Vasyl Malyuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko did not attend the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission. MP Oleksiy Goncharenko reissued an invitation for them to attend the meeting.

According to Goncharenko, the heads of NABU and the SAPO did not attend because they were on a business trip abroad. In light of this, the commission chair announced new dates for the meetings.

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“Our Temporary Investigative Commission will reach out today, and we once again invite SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, NABU Detective Ruslan Magomedrasulov, former SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to our meeting. Out of respect for the institutions they represent or have represented, we are giving them the opportunity to choose a date themselves. I am announcing the following dates for our meetings: November 25, December 7, and December 11. “You may choose one of these dates, and you have enough time to avoid planning new business trips,” Goncharenko said.

Earlier, Kryvonos spoke out about a media attack on NABU and the SAPO.

General Duka confirmed Kravchenko’s accusations against NABU Director Kryvonos.

SBU General Duka also suggested that the heads of NABU and the SAP undergo a polygraph test.

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