NABU and the SAPO have uncovered a scheme involving the embezzlement of budget funds at the Ministry of National Unity. A former deputy prime minister and two department heads at the ministry are suspected of organizing the fictitious employment of five people who were paid salaries from the state budget.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges on November 23.

According to investigators, the former official organized a scheme under which five people received salaries at the ministry’s expense, even though they did not actually perform any official duties there. Instead, they worked as the former minister’s personal drivers and bodyguards.

According to UA.News, the individual in question is Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Law enforcement officials claim that he enlisted the help of two heads of the ministry’s departments to carry out the scheme. They were aware of the fictitious employment but regularly signed documents containing false information about work that was supposedly performed.

Based on these documents, five individuals were paid salaries from budget funds.

Currently, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have notified three individuals involved in the case that they are under suspicion. Their actions have been classified as embezzlement of budget funds.

Chernyshov is entering into a plea deal with investigators: NABU has dropped the $500,000 charge against him.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) allowed Chernyshov to remove his electronic ankle monitor.



The HACC has left procedural restrictions in place for Chernyshov’s case until June.

Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov failed to comply with the High Anti-Corruption Court’s ruling—he did not post the 120 million hryvnia bail.

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