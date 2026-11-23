In the last week of November, the gardening season in Ukraine comes to a definitive close on the eve of the calendar winter. The main task for homeowners with garden plots during this period is to conduct a final inspection of winter shelters, ensure that plants are protected from frost, wind, and rodents, and check the storage conditions of the harvest in cellars and basements.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from November 23 to 29 is characterized by unstable pre-winter weather with nighttime frosts, high humidity, wet snow, and periodic gusts of wind. Active soil work is no longer being carried out, so efforts are focused on farm management tasks, maintaining plant covers, and inspecting gardening equipment.

Top Tips for This Week

Check the integrity of the protective coverings on roses, grapevines, and heat-loving perennials after rain and wet snow to prevent the plants from getting wet and rotting.

Inspect protective netting and ties on the trunks of young fruit trees, making sure rodents cannot access the bark.

Put all garden tools, supports, hoses, and containers into winter storage after cleaning them of any remaining soil and moisture.

Main Tasks in the Garden and Vegetable Patch

Work in the garden (trees and shrubs). In the garden, complete the final mulching of the tree circles around young seedlings with peat, compost, or dry leaves; reapply whitewash to the trunks during dry periods; and check that branches are secured to prevent them from breaking under the weight of wet snow. It’s also a good idea to place rodent-repellent measures near young plantings and in utility rooms.

Work in the garden and greenhouses. In open garden beds, cover winter garlic, onions, and early-winter vegetables with additional layers of fir branches or dry plant debris to trap snow. In unheated greenhouses, check the strength of the frames and cover fastenings before snowfall, and complete the disinfection and cleaning of shelves and containers.

Gardener’s and Vegetable Grower’s Calendar by Day of the Week for November 23–29

November 23 (Monday) — Start of the week, damp and cool weather: inspect tree trunks and add mulch around young trees and shrubs.

November 24 (Tuesday) — Cloudy, moderate humidity: Check the protective wrapping around tree trunks to ensure it’s secure against rodents and renew protection around seedlings.

November 25 (Wednesday) — A brisk wind and a drop in temperature: Check that the agricultural fabric, frames, and covers on grapevines and roses are securely fastened.

November 26 (Thursday) — Drier weather during the day: Clean, oil, and store garden tools and equipment for winter.

November 27 (Friday) — Night frosts: provide additional insulation for beds with winter crops and lay spruce branches to retain snow.

November 28 (Saturday) — A day off for farm work: inspect greenhouse structures and prepare supports in case of heavy snowfall.

November 29 (Sunday) — End of the fall season: Take inventory of vegetables and fruits in the cellar; check the temperature, humidity, and ventilation in the storage area.

See also:

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for November 2026: What and When to Harvest.

The Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks.

The Gardener’s Calendar for November 2026: Secrets and the Best Days for Work.

The Angler’s Calendar for November 2026: Features and the Best Days for Fishing.

Lunar Calendar for November 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days.

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