On Sunday, November 22, 2026, in the village of Dymer in the Kyiv region, during search-and-rescue operations following a Russian strike, rescuers pulled a living child from under the rubble, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration.

Heavy engineering equipment has been deployed to clear the rubble and search for people trapped beneath it. Units from the State Emergency Service, K-9 teams, bomb disposal experts, and psychologists are working at the scene.

Cleanup efforts are being hampered by the constant threat of renewed Russian shelling and air raid alerts, which force specialists to suspend their work.

Source: Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescuers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers are currently trying to locate 11 people who have not been in contact. Among them are two children. Therefore, work continues at the site of the destroyed high-rise building. Rescuers and other emergency services are involved in the cleanup efforts following the attack. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are also working at the scene. They are assisting people who survived the strike or are waiting for information about their loved ones.

On the night of November 22, a Russian drone attacked the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building, sparked a fire, and resulted in casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people may be trapped under the rubble.

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