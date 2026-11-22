In Ukraine, the peak of influenza, acute respiratory viral infections, and COVID-19 cases for this epidemic season is expected around late January to early February, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Oleksandr Chepurnyi said in a television appearance.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and the Center for Public Health, since the start of the epidemic season in late September, the country has recorded approximately 717,000 cases of ARVI, influenza, and coronavirus infection. The current incidence rate is 11% lower than during the same period last year, so the epidemic is currently proceeding at a normal background level.

The Chief Sanitary Doctor noted that this season, influenza viruses of type A (strains H1N1 and H3N2) and type B (the “Victoria” lineage) are circulating in Ukraine, against which the recommended trivalent vaccine is effective. The first batches of the vaccine have already arrived in Ukraine and will soon be available at medical facilities and some pharmacies; in total, approximately 407,000 doses of French- and Korean-manufactured vaccines are expected during the season; Although vaccination does not guarantee 100% protection against infection, it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and complications.

Source: Ukrinform.

In Ukraine and a number of European countries, there have been delays in the delivery of flu vaccines for the 2026–2027 flu season. The Public Health Center explained that this is due to updates to WHO recommendations regarding the composition of the vaccines for all three components, as well as challenges in production and quality control.

Since the start of the flu season on September 28, more than 307,000 Ukrainians have fallen ill with acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI). At the same time, this figure is 20.5% lower than during the same period last year.

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