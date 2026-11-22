The Ministry of Digital Transformation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, is preparing to launch a unified digital platform through which citizens will be able to report the lack of basic utility services—electricity, heating, and water supply.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Sunday, November 22, 2026, following a meeting with relevant ministers, representatives of the Office of the President, heads of regional and municipal administrations, and energy sector officials.

According to the head of government, the service is being created at the President’s direction so that the state can see the real situation in the regions and respond to local problems 24/7, preventing situations where people are left without power for several days without an adequate response. In addition, next week the Cabinet of Ministers will prepare separate decisions for Kyiv and a single, nationwide algorithm for prioritizing water supply in the event of new enemy attacks on infrastructure. To expedite emergency repairs, plans have also been developed to involve the State Special Transport Service, to whose reserve pool professional engineers and electricians from the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be assigned on a regional basis.

Commenting on the current status of recovery efforts following the shelling, the prime minister noted that the water supply network on the right bank of Kyiv is already gradually being refilled with water. In Odesa, water service has been restored to most of the city, but the situation with heating remains difficult—about 240,000 residents are still without heat, although heat supply is planned to be restored to most Odessa residents by the end of the day despite constant Russian attacks on power lines.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi on Facebook.

Most of Odesa now has water following a large-scale power outage caused by Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. At the same time, parts of the city still lack water and heat. Utility workers have organized water deliveries, and public drinking fountains and about 300 resilience centers are also operating in the city.

On Saturday, November 22, work began to restore water service on the right bank of Kyiv. Specialists from Kyivvodokanal have restored the operation of pumping equipment and resumed key operational processes. Water pressure in the networks will now gradually increase, and water will begin to flow back into Kyiv residents’ homes.

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