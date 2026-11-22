Stormy weather has persisted for the fourth consecutive day in the highlands of the Carpathians: heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero, and wind speeds at the summit reached 17 m/s. This was reported on Sunday, November 22, 2026, by mountain rescue teams in the Carpathian region.

As of Sunday morning, the summit was cloudy and shrouded in thick fog, making it difficult to make out the outlines of buildings, while open surfaces and wooden structures were covered with a layer of ice.

The day before, specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast urged tourists to refrain from hiking in the high mountains until weather conditions stabilized, warning of the danger of getting lost in the fog, slip on icy slopes, and be caught in strong gusts of wind on open ridges.

Source: Mountain Rescuers of the Carpathian Region.

On November 21, weather conditions deteriorated sharply in the western regions of Ukraine. The Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were blanketed in snow, which may cause traffic disruptions and reduced visibility on the roads. At the summit of Pip Ivan, fog, strong winds of up to 20 m/s, a temperature of -3°C, and icy conditions are forecast.

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