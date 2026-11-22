On Sunday, November 22, light wet snow is expected in the western and northern regions of Ukraine. The rest of the country will see no significant precipitation, with daytime temperatures mostly ranging from 0 to +5 degrees. Strong gusts of wind are also possible in the west of the country.

According to forecasters, it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals throughout the day in Ukraine. Light wet snow is expected in some areas of the western and northern regions. No significant precipitation is forecast for other regions. The wind will be predominantly southwesterly, with speeds of 7–12 meters per second. In the western regions, gusts of up to 15–20 meters per second are possible in some areas.

Daytime temperatures in most regions will range from 0 to +5 degrees. It will be warmer in the south and southeast of the country, where temperatures will range from +2 to +8 degrees.

Weather in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, November 22 will also be cloudy with some sunny intervals. During the day, forecasters predict light wet snow. Air temperatures in the region will range from 0 to +5 degrees. It will be slightly warmer in the capital—from +2 to +4 degrees.

Thus, on Sunday, winter weather will make its presence felt primarily in the western and northern regions. Drivers and pedestrians should be prepared for possible precipitation and strong gusts of wind. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center released this forecast on Facebook on November 22.

Read us on