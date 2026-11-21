On Sunday, November 22, light wet snow is expected in some regions of Ukraine, while no significant precipitation is forecast for the rest of the country. Daytime temperatures will range from 0° to +8°.

"Cloudy with some clear spells. Light wet snow is expected at night in the northeast of the country and during the day in the western and northern regions; no significant precipitation is expected elsewhere. Southwest wind, 7–12 m/s; in the western regions, gusts of 15–20 m/s in some places during the day. Temperatures at night will range from 2° above freezing to 4° below freezing, and during the day from 0 to 5° above freezing; in the south and southeast of the country, temperatures will range from 2 to 8° above freezing both at night and during the day," meteorologists note.

In the capital and the Kyiv region, cloudy weather with some clear spells will persist. No significant precipitation is expected at night, and light wet snow will fall during the day.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center on Facebook.

As a reminder, Video: Snowfall has blanketed the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

On November 21, temperatures in Ukraine will rise to +14°; rain is expected.

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